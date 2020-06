Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym pool

Sunny apartment with large windows and great view. All Utilities included in rent. Washer and Dryer in unit. Updated Kitchen and Bathroom. Granite counter tops, cherry cabinets, ceramic tile in bathroom, crown moulding. Building has elevator. Great location, two blocks from Fairfax City, metro bus out front. Building comes with Outdoor Pool and Exercise Room. Two block walk to Fairfax City and restaurants. One mile from George Mason University!