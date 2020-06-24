All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 10142 Mosby Woods Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
10142 Mosby Woods Drive
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

10142 Mosby Woods Drive

10142 Mosby Woods Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10142 Mosby Woods Dr, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
10142 Mosby Woods Drive Available 05/01/19 Perfect Choice Three Bedroom in Central Fairfax Location! - This beautifully updated Mosby Woods townhouse has gorgeous hardwood floors on the main level. Perfect white kitchen has lots of counter space & separate dining area. Three large bedrooms on the upper level with a full bathroom. You will love the location being minutes away from shopping, Vienna metro station, and I-66, 495, Rt 50. No pets permitted. Schedule a tour today!

Application fee $60/adult.

Equal Housing Opportunity

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3804039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10142 Mosby Woods Drive have any available units?
10142 Mosby Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
Is 10142 Mosby Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10142 Mosby Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10142 Mosby Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10142 Mosby Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10142 Mosby Woods Drive offer parking?
No, 10142 Mosby Woods Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10142 Mosby Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10142 Mosby Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10142 Mosby Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 10142 Mosby Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10142 Mosby Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 10142 Mosby Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10142 Mosby Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10142 Mosby Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10142 Mosby Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10142 Mosby Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir
Fairfax, VA 22030
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln
Fairfax, VA 22033
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Layton Hall Apartments
10320 Layton Hall Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive
Fairfax, VA 22031
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia