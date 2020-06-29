All apartments in Fairfax County
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:20 AM

8752 VILLAGE GREEN COURT

8752 Village Green Court · No Longer Available
Location

8752 Village Green Court, Fairfax County, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A real cutie! * Updated 2-bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 level TH is all ready to go for an early Summer occupancy! * Main level Bamboo hardwood floors * Granite kitchen counters * Stainless steel appliances in top notch condition * Handsome low maintenance fenced patio * Convenient to Ft Belvoir, Great shopping, and Cool Eateries * Extra storage exterior closet * Easy Commute to Old Town, I95, Quantico, Huntington Metro * All systems and appliances warranted by owner * Property Management Advisors, LLC is the PM *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8752 VILLAGE GREEN COURT have any available units?
8752 VILLAGE GREEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 8752 VILLAGE GREEN COURT have?
Some of 8752 VILLAGE GREEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8752 VILLAGE GREEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8752 VILLAGE GREEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8752 VILLAGE GREEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8752 VILLAGE GREEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 8752 VILLAGE GREEN COURT offer parking?
No, 8752 VILLAGE GREEN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8752 VILLAGE GREEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8752 VILLAGE GREEN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8752 VILLAGE GREEN COURT have a pool?
No, 8752 VILLAGE GREEN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8752 VILLAGE GREEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 8752 VILLAGE GREEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8752 VILLAGE GREEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8752 VILLAGE GREEN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8752 VILLAGE GREEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8752 VILLAGE GREEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
