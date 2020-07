Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel

Charming cape cod in Woodlawn Terrace. Conveniently located near Ft. Belvoir, this home features a large screened in porch and lots of green space. Well appointed throughout, with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. A great home for you to get your new year off to a great start in!