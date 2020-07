Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Occupied photos are from last time vacant. Has a cat, do not let out. Great 2 Bedroom Porch Unit, shows well. Updated re-varnished floors and newer living/dining ell carpeting, lighting fixtures. New windows are in & blinds. Safe top floor unit close to Belle View amenities, tot lot, pools, shopping center, etc. Non-smoking, small pet on Owner's Approval. (Note, that Agent/Tenant responsible for lost main door security key.) Online Application instructions in Documents.