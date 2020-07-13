6427 Richmond Hwy #202

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely, Spacious Corner Condo in Alexandria! - Beautiful updates and finishes though out: custom paint and molding, cozy wood burning fireplace, wood floors though out. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, recently refinished cabinets, granite, and modern lighting leads to refined formal dining room. Large master bedroom with lots of natural light and walk in closet. Sophisticated master bath has new vanity, fixtures and glass shower door. Large in unit laundry room equipped with cabinets and full size washer and dryer. Huge storage unit on building's ground floor. Excellent proximity to major commuter routes, steps to Metro Bus stop.Parking space #20 is assigned, additional passes available. Available NOW!



Real Property Management Pros

* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis

* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted



(RLNE4655114)