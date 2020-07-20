All apartments in Fairfax County
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

5390 BEDFORD TERRACE

5390 Bedford Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5390 Bedford Terrace, Fairfax County, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This renovated condo with fireplace, cathedral ceilings and open floor plan is truly something special. It has gorgeous new flooring, newer energy efficient windows, newer kitchen cabinetry, new stainless appliances, newer washer/dryer, new hot water heater, wow! The HVAC was replaced and the deck was rebuilt 4 years ago, it doesn't get much better than this! Bathroom has upgraded sink and vanity and a large soaking tub, and there's a walk in closet in the bedroom. one mile from Fort Belvoir, easy access to shopping, dining, and major commuter routes. SECTION 8 APPROVED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5390 BEDFORD TERRACE have any available units?
5390 BEDFORD TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 5390 BEDFORD TERRACE have?
Some of 5390 BEDFORD TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5390 BEDFORD TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
5390 BEDFORD TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5390 BEDFORD TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 5390 BEDFORD TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 5390 BEDFORD TERRACE offer parking?
No, 5390 BEDFORD TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 5390 BEDFORD TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5390 BEDFORD TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5390 BEDFORD TERRACE have a pool?
No, 5390 BEDFORD TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 5390 BEDFORD TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 5390 BEDFORD TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5390 BEDFORD TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5390 BEDFORD TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5390 BEDFORD TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5390 BEDFORD TERRACE has units with air conditioning.
