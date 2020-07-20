5390 BEDFORD TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

This renovated condo with fireplace, cathedral ceilings and open floor plan is truly something special. It has gorgeous new flooring, newer energy efficient windows, newer kitchen cabinetry, new stainless appliances, newer washer/dryer, new hot water heater, wow! The HVAC was replaced and the deck was rebuilt 4 years ago, it doesn't get much better than this! Bathroom has upgraded sink and vanity and a large soaking tub, and there's a walk in closet in the bedroom. one mile from Fort Belvoir, easy access to shopping, dining, and major commuter routes. SECTION 8 APPROVED.