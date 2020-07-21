4764 Springbrook Dr.

Amenities

Lovely 4 Bedroom Detached home in Annandale; close to Braddock & Guinea Roads $2,800 - Lovely 4 Bedroom; 2.5 Bathrooms; home backs to Park Land *4 Bedrooms all on upper level. *Updated Kit opens to large deck & stair down to large Fenced yard. Hardwood floors; Lower level has rec room w Gas Fireplace, opens to patio &yard.

No Pets Preferred, but will consider Case-by-case! Easy Commuter access. No Smoking.

In Springbrook Forest. Great school pyramid: Canterbury Woods, Frost and Woodson.



Lease term: 12 - 36 months

Rent: $ 2,800

Deposit: $ 2,800



Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $112,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).



Listed by Chip Rigby, Realtor.

For information and showings call 703-891-5309; pm2@peakeinc.com.



