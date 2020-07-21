All apartments in Fairfax County
4764 Springbrook Dr.
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

4764 Springbrook Dr.

4764 Springbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4764 Springbrook Drive, Fairfax County, VA 22003

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 4 Bedroom Detached home in Annandale; close to Braddock & Guinea Roads $2,800 - Lovely 4 Bedroom; 2.5 Bathrooms; home backs to Park Land *4 Bedrooms all on upper level. *Updated Kit opens to large deck & stair down to large Fenced yard. Hardwood floors; Lower level has rec room w Gas Fireplace, opens to patio &yard.
No Pets Preferred, but will consider Case-by-case! Easy Commuter access. No Smoking.
In Springbrook Forest. Great school pyramid: Canterbury Woods, Frost and Woodson.

Lease term: 12 - 36 months
Rent: $ 2,800
Deposit: $ 2,800

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $112,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).

Listed by Chip Rigby, Realtor.
For information and showings call 703-891-5309; pm2@peakeinc.com.

This property is professionally listed by Better Homes and Gardens
Real Estate Premier
450 N. Washington Street
Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
450 N. Washington Street,
Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046

Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

(RLNE3991205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4764 Springbrook Dr. have any available units?
4764 Springbrook Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 4764 Springbrook Dr. have?
Some of 4764 Springbrook Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4764 Springbrook Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4764 Springbrook Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4764 Springbrook Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4764 Springbrook Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4764 Springbrook Dr. offer parking?
No, 4764 Springbrook Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4764 Springbrook Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4764 Springbrook Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4764 Springbrook Dr. have a pool?
No, 4764 Springbrook Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4764 Springbrook Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4764 Springbrook Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4764 Springbrook Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4764 Springbrook Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4764 Springbrook Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4764 Springbrook Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
