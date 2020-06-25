Rent Calculator
4260 BUCKMAN ROAD
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:40 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4260 BUCKMAN ROAD
4260 Buckman Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
4260 Buckman Road, Fairfax County, VA 22309
Mount Vernon
Amenities
all utils included
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
One bedroom, one bath condo near Mount Vernon and Huntington Metro. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4260 BUCKMAN ROAD have any available units?
4260 BUCKMAN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fairfax County, VA
.
Is 4260 BUCKMAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4260 BUCKMAN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4260 BUCKMAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4260 BUCKMAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairfax County
.
Does 4260 BUCKMAN ROAD offer parking?
No, 4260 BUCKMAN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4260 BUCKMAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4260 BUCKMAN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4260 BUCKMAN ROAD have a pool?
No, 4260 BUCKMAN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4260 BUCKMAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4260 BUCKMAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4260 BUCKMAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4260 BUCKMAN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4260 BUCKMAN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4260 BUCKMAN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
