Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous Victorian-Colonial in the heart of Oakton, yet only 2 miles to Fair Oaks Mall & I-66***3+ bedrooms with 3-1/2 updated baths***Light maple hardwood floors***Sunken living room w/marble floors*** Vaulted ceiling & sky lights*** 2 french doors*** Energy-saving windows***Set on a beautiful private landscaped lot w/large deck looking out on lots of trees surrounding the expansive, level backyard*** Finished basement w/bonus room for guests plus a full bath!