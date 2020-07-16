15262 Eagle Tavern Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1087aee078 ---- This 4,400 sq ft stunner has something to suit every taste. Updates throughout, you will be enamored with this meticulously kept home. Enjoy granite counters in the kitchen, hardwood floors on the main level and basement, massive great room off of kitchen, a large deck off the rear, 4 spacious bedrooms and a grand master retreat. Commuters will be thrilled with easy access to all major highways. Schedule a showing! *650 Minimum Credit Score Required** Disposal Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit