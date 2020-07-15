14928 CUB RUN PARK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub

Superbly designed 5-bedroom, 4.5 bath in prestigious Sully Estates. This light-bathed home offers awe-inspiring views of Cub Run creek and protected Cub Run Stream Valley. 5 acres provide perfect security and privacy.~Soft neutral tones and recessed lighting~are complimented by brilliant natural light that pours into the expansive living space.~Served by an open chef~s kitchen with granite counters, large island cooktop, and ample cabinet space.~Sip morning coffee in the breakfast nook overlooking the private backyard, or cozy up to the fireplace in the gracious living area that walks out to a covered Trex deck with fan and outdoor speakers.~Generous finished basement with wet bar, fridge, and fireplace allows you to host crowds with ease, perfect for watching the big game! 5th bedroom, full bath, and walk out basement make this perfect for out of town guests.~For a luxurious retreat, head up to the tranquil master suite featuring a spacious, sunny bedroom, a dressing room/walk-in closet, and a sleek luxurious bath that likens to an upscale spa.~Guests will love the comfortable bed and baths, which are equally impressive and well appointed.Privately nestled on a premiere tree-lined street, you~ll enjoy the peace and quiet of small town living with big city amenities just a short drive away. Walking trails, parks, and a neighborhood pool make this Centreville~s best value.~What are you waiting for?