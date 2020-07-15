All apartments in Fairfax County
Find more places like 14928 CUB RUN PARK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax County, VA
/
14928 CUB RUN PARK DRIVE
Last updated April 22 2019 at 1:36 AM

14928 CUB RUN PARK DRIVE

14928 Cub Run Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14928 Cub Run Park Drive, Fairfax County, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Superbly designed 5-bedroom, 4.5 bath in prestigious Sully Estates. This light-bathed home offers awe-inspiring views of Cub Run creek and protected Cub Run Stream Valley. 5 acres provide perfect security and privacy.~Soft neutral tones and recessed lighting~are complimented by brilliant natural light that pours into the expansive living space.~Served by an open chef~s kitchen with granite counters, large island cooktop, and ample cabinet space.~Sip morning coffee in the breakfast nook overlooking the private backyard, or cozy up to the fireplace in the gracious living area that walks out to a covered Trex deck with fan and outdoor speakers.~Generous finished basement with wet bar, fridge, and fireplace allows you to host crowds with ease, perfect for watching the big game! 5th bedroom, full bath, and walk out basement make this perfect for out of town guests.~For a luxurious retreat, head up to the tranquil master suite featuring a spacious, sunny bedroom, a dressing room/walk-in closet, and a sleek luxurious bath that likens to an upscale spa.~Guests will love the comfortable bed and baths, which are equally impressive and well appointed.Privately nestled on a premiere tree-lined street, you~ll enjoy the peace and quiet of small town living with big city amenities just a short drive away. Walking trails, parks, and a neighborhood pool make this Centreville~s best value.~What are you waiting for?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14928 CUB RUN PARK DRIVE have any available units?
14928 CUB RUN PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 14928 CUB RUN PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 14928 CUB RUN PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14928 CUB RUN PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14928 CUB RUN PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14928 CUB RUN PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14928 CUB RUN PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 14928 CUB RUN PARK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 14928 CUB RUN PARK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 14928 CUB RUN PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14928 CUB RUN PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14928 CUB RUN PARK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14928 CUB RUN PARK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14928 CUB RUN PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14928 CUB RUN PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14928 CUB RUN PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14928 CUB RUN PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14928 CUB RUN PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14928 CUB RUN PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir
McNair, VA 20171
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr
Annandale, VA 22003

Similar Pages

Fairfax County Pet Friendly Places
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAGlenmont, MDLowes Island, VANorth Kensington, MDBroadlands, VACascades, VADulles Town Center, VA
Travilah, MDNeabsco, VAMontclair, VAChevy Chase, MDPotomac, MDDranesville, VAGreat Falls, VASterling, VASugarland Run, VAMcNair, VABrambleton, VABelmont, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University