4576 BARRINGER PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Light and bright end unit at end of street. Rear AND side facing trees! **Open floorplan, crown molding, HW floors on main **Large social kitchen, plus new granite and backsplash **Huge deck, great view **Gas FP, walk out basement w/ brick patio, big storage room ** Laundry on living level! ** Walk-in closets, double vanities plus large soaking tub & shower in master bath. **HOA fees are paid by landlord and include snow removal & trash. ** Garage, driveway, guest lot plus lots of street parking!!! **Free pool passes! ** Close to Fairfax Corner, Wegmans, Home Depot, Costco and much more (Target, Walmart, World Market, DSW, Fair Oaks Mall - you've name it, it's close by) ** Pets are considered case-by case.**AVAILABLE SEPT 1**