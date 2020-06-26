All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:05 AM

4576 BARRINGER PLACE

4576 Barringer Place · No Longer Available
Location

4576 Barringer Place, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Light and bright end unit at end of street. Rear AND side facing trees! **Open floorplan, crown molding, HW floors on main **Large social kitchen, plus new granite and backsplash **Huge deck, great view **Gas FP, walk out basement w/ brick patio, big storage room ** Laundry on living level! ** Walk-in closets, double vanities plus large soaking tub & shower in master bath. **HOA fees are paid by landlord and include snow removal & trash. ** Garage, driveway, guest lot plus lots of street parking!!! **Free pool passes! ** Close to Fairfax Corner, Wegmans, Home Depot, Costco and much more (Target, Walmart, World Market, DSW, Fair Oaks Mall - you've name it, it's close by) ** Pets are considered case-by case.**AVAILABLE SEPT 1**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4576 BARRINGER PLACE have any available units?
4576 BARRINGER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4576 BARRINGER PLACE have?
Some of 4576 BARRINGER PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4576 BARRINGER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4576 BARRINGER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4576 BARRINGER PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4576 BARRINGER PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 4576 BARRINGER PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4576 BARRINGER PLACE offers parking.
Does 4576 BARRINGER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4576 BARRINGER PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4576 BARRINGER PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 4576 BARRINGER PLACE has a pool.
Does 4576 BARRINGER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4576 BARRINGER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4576 BARRINGER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4576 BARRINGER PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4576 BARRINGER PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4576 BARRINGER PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
