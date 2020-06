4219 LOWER PARK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

AVAILABLE 10-1-19; GREAT LOCATION--WALK TO WEGMANS, FAIRFAX CORNER, FAIRFAX COUNTY GOV'T CENTER; EASY ACCESS TO I-66, FX COUNTY PARKWAY, FAIR OAKS MALL; TOT LOTS, JOGGING/WALKING PATHS; SEASONAL POOL MEMBERSHIP AVAILABLE; WOODSON PYRAMID! PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION CLOSE BY--WALKING DISTANCE; 3-FULLY FINISHED LEVELS. 2 CAR GARAGE. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN AND UPPER LEVEL; HIGH QUALITY CARPET ON STAIRS AND LOWER LEVEL; ALL 3 LEVELS--EXTENSION IN REAR MAKES THE TH EXTRA LARGE; BACKS TO TREES FOR PRIVACY; DECK AND FENCED YARD; UPGRADES--SS APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN AND WELL-MAINTAINED;. Please-no smoking, no pets.