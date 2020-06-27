4194 CALAIS POINT COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse

**MOVE IN READY** Gorgeous 3 level 4 Bedroom townhouse with new water heater and fresh paint located in Fair Lakes. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, large open living room, lots of natural light, open kitchen, recreation room, fenced yard and large deck. Excellent location near Fairfax Corner, Wegmans, Fair Oaks Mall & Fairfax Towne Center. This home is also conveniently located mins from route 50, 29 and Fairfax County Parkway and also easy access to highway 66. Townhouse has access to bus to Vienna Metro and bus stop is just one block from the house.