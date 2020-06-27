All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:17 AM

4194 CALAIS POINT COURT

4194 Calais Point Court · No Longer Available
Location

4194 Calais Point Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
**MOVE IN READY** Gorgeous 3 level 4 Bedroom townhouse with new water heater and fresh paint located in Fair Lakes. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, large open living room, lots of natural light, open kitchen, recreation room, fenced yard and large deck. Excellent location near Fairfax Corner, Wegmans, Fair Oaks Mall & Fairfax Towne Center. This home is also conveniently located mins from route 50, 29 and Fairfax County Parkway and also easy access to highway 66. Townhouse has access to bus to Vienna Metro and bus stop is just one block from the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4194 CALAIS POINT COURT have any available units?
4194 CALAIS POINT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
Is 4194 CALAIS POINT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4194 CALAIS POINT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4194 CALAIS POINT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4194 CALAIS POINT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4194 CALAIS POINT COURT offer parking?
No, 4194 CALAIS POINT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4194 CALAIS POINT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4194 CALAIS POINT COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4194 CALAIS POINT COURT have a pool?
No, 4194 CALAIS POINT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4194 CALAIS POINT COURT have accessible units?
No, 4194 CALAIS POINT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4194 CALAIS POINT COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4194 CALAIS POINT COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4194 CALAIS POINT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4194 CALAIS POINT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
