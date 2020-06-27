4157 JEREMY GROVE

Amenities

This sparkling townhouse at amenity-rich Wescott Ridge boasts bump outs on all 3 floors to ensure there is room for all. This beautiful home has hardwood floors on the main level and great flows from the living room to the dining room and family room. The open eat-in kitchen w/gourmet gas cooktop and large island is perfect for your elegant, intimate cocktails or Saturday afternoon BBQs with a crowd. There are three bedrooms upstairs and two full baths, and the large master bedroom has a separate sitting room. This is a great commuter location which is close to Route 66 and a quick drive to the Metro. The unit is also close to Government Center and Fairfax Corner. The community has a pool and tennis facilities. This house has it all!