Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
4157 JEREMY GROVE
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

4157 JEREMY GROVE

4157 Jeremy Grv · No Longer Available
Location

4157 Jeremy Grv, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
This sparkling townhouse at amenity-rich Wescott Ridge boasts bump outs on all 3 floors to ensure there is room for all. This beautiful home has hardwood floors on the main level and great flows from the living room to the dining room and family room. The open eat-in kitchen w/gourmet gas cooktop and large island is perfect for your elegant, intimate cocktails or Saturday afternoon BBQs with a crowd. There are three bedrooms upstairs and two full baths, and the large master bedroom has a separate sitting room. This is a great commuter location which is close to Route 66 and a quick drive to the Metro. The unit is also close to Government Center and Fairfax Corner. The community has a pool and tennis facilities. This house has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4157 JEREMY GROVE have any available units?
4157 JEREMY GROVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4157 JEREMY GROVE have?
Some of 4157 JEREMY GROVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4157 JEREMY GROVE currently offering any rent specials?
4157 JEREMY GROVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4157 JEREMY GROVE pet-friendly?
No, 4157 JEREMY GROVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4157 JEREMY GROVE offer parking?
No, 4157 JEREMY GROVE does not offer parking.
Does 4157 JEREMY GROVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4157 JEREMY GROVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4157 JEREMY GROVE have a pool?
Yes, 4157 JEREMY GROVE has a pool.
Does 4157 JEREMY GROVE have accessible units?
No, 4157 JEREMY GROVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4157 JEREMY GROVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4157 JEREMY GROVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4157 JEREMY GROVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4157 JEREMY GROVE does not have units with air conditioning.
