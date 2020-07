Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Just painted Plus New Blinds! Huge and Gorgeous Garage TH Next to Everything! Pristine Wood Floors Throughout; Open Gourmet Kitchen with Island, Back Splash, Recessed Lights, and Breakfast Nook. 3 BR and 2 Full Baths Up. Master with Spacious Sitting Room and Elegant Bath!This Great Home is Next to Wegmans, FFX Corner, Fair Lakes, Costco, and 66! Simply a Fantatstic Home in The Middle of It All!