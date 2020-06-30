3892 MOHR OAK CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great Roomate Situation with Two Master Suites! Same layout and square footage as 3 bedrooms on street, just two masters vs. 1 Master and 2 smaller bedrooms. Welcome to this brick front townhouse in Fair Ridge. With a large kitchen space that has newer counters and microwave, formal dining area off the kitchen, living room with crown molding, and brand new vinyl flooring on the main level, you will feel right at home walking into this house! There is also a deck off the dining area with views of green space for relaxing evenings or small get-togethers. The upper level boasts two large bedrooms, lots of closet space, and two full baths. The lower level has a lovely gas fireplace for cold winter nights, laundry room, and a walk-out to the back yard. The home also has a newer gas furnace and HVAC, updated half bath, and assigned parking. New windows on back of home. Located off Fairfax County Parkway and Route 50 near Fair Oaks Hospital, the location can't be beat!