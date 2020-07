Amenities

Available 12/2. Rooty, Tooty what a Cutie! You'll fall in love with this beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath condo! Gleaming hardwood floor throughout! Cozy up on a cool night in front of the living room fireplace. W/D in the unit. Enjoy the peace and quiet from the balcony. Great location - close to shopping , Route 66 & the Fairfax Parkway. Credit report online NO PETS