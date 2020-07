Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and bright townhouse in Fairfax!! Brick Front 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath by Fair Oaks area. Freshly painted and new carpet. Fully Fenced Backyard w/ Deck. Just Over 2,450+ Sq Ft with two car garage. High Vaulted Ceilings in Master Bedroom with large Walk-in Closet. His & Hers Vanity in Master Bathroom. Fully Finished Basement with a Full Bathroom. Minutes to Costco, Fair Oak Mall, Wegmans, Wholefoods Market, Government Center & More!