12225 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DR #102C

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

Beautiful, great location, convenient access to I66, 50 and 29. Two large bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, separate dining area, and sunny sunroom/den. Spacious living room with gas fireplace, open to the sunroom. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops! 1 Reserved parking space and guest parking are available. Pet Friendly, on a case by case basis. Close to Fair Oaks Mall, Fair Lakes Shopping Center, Costco, and Fairfax County Government Center. Location, Location!