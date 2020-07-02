12225 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DR #102C

Amenities
Beautiful, great location, convenient access to I66, 50 and 29. Two large bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, separate dining area, and sunny sunroom/den. Spacious living room with gas fireplace, open to the sunroom. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops! 1 Reserved parking space and guest parking are available. Pet Friendly, on a case by case basis. Close to Fair Oaks Mall, Fair Lakes Shopping Center, Costco, and Fairfax County Government Center. Location, Location!