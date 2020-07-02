All apartments in Fair Oaks
12225 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DR #102C

12225 Fairfield House Drive · (866) 677-6937
Location

12225 Fairfield House Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Beautiful, great location, convenient access to I66, 50 and 29. Two large bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, separate dining area, and sunny sunroom/den. Spacious living room with gas fireplace, open to the sunroom. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops! 1 Reserved parking space and guest parking are available. Pet Friendly, on a case by case basis. Close to Fair Oaks Mall, Fair Lakes Shopping Center, Costco, and Fairfax County Government Center. Location, Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12225 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DR #102C have any available units?
12225 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DR #102C has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12225 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DR #102C have?
Some of 12225 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DR #102C's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12225 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DR #102C currently offering any rent specials?
12225 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DR #102C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12225 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DR #102C pet-friendly?
Yes, 12225 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DR #102C is pet friendly.
Does 12225 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DR #102C offer parking?
Yes, 12225 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DR #102C offers parking.
Does 12225 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DR #102C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12225 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DR #102C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12225 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DR #102C have a pool?
No, 12225 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DR #102C does not have a pool.
Does 12225 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DR #102C have accessible units?
No, 12225 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DR #102C does not have accessible units.
Does 12225 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DR #102C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12225 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DR #102C has units with dishwashers.
Does 12225 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DR #102C have units with air conditioning?
No, 12225 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DR #102C does not have units with air conditioning.
