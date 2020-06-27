All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:44 PM

12162 PENDERVIEW LANE

12162 Penderview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12162 Penderview Lane, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
TENANT OCCUPIED ! 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom top floor unit in Penderbrook. Kitchen has matching stainless steel appliances. Living room has built-in office space, fireplace. High ceilings, walk-in master closet, lots of bathroom cabinet space. W/D in Unit. Large balcony w/ view of pool. Other amazing community amenities include tennis/basketball courts, fitness center, pool Conveniently located right off I-66 and Route 50, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, Fair Lakes, Whole Foods and Wegmans are just minutes away. Prime location! Apply on line by going to www.jobinrealty.com and at top read Rental Criteria first, after reading apply at next link entitled Jobin4 tenant app. AVAILABLE JUNE 1. $50 Application fee per adult 18 or older. CERTIFIED check for the first month's rent made out to JOBIN REALTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12162 PENDERVIEW LANE have any available units?
12162 PENDERVIEW LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12162 PENDERVIEW LANE have?
Some of 12162 PENDERVIEW LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12162 PENDERVIEW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12162 PENDERVIEW LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12162 PENDERVIEW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12162 PENDERVIEW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12162 PENDERVIEW LANE offer parking?
No, 12162 PENDERVIEW LANE does not offer parking.
Does 12162 PENDERVIEW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12162 PENDERVIEW LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12162 PENDERVIEW LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12162 PENDERVIEW LANE has a pool.
Does 12162 PENDERVIEW LANE have accessible units?
No, 12162 PENDERVIEW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12162 PENDERVIEW LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12162 PENDERVIEW LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12162 PENDERVIEW LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12162 PENDERVIEW LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
