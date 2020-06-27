12162 PENDERVIEW LANE

Amenities

TENANT OCCUPIED ! 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom top floor unit in Penderbrook. Kitchen has matching stainless steel appliances. Living room has built-in office space, fireplace. High ceilings, walk-in master closet, lots of bathroom cabinet space. W/D in Unit. Large balcony w/ view of pool. Other amazing community amenities include tennis/basketball courts, fitness center, pool Conveniently located right off I-66 and Route 50, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, Fair Lakes, Whole Foods and Wegmans are just minutes away. Prime location! Apply on line by going to www.jobinrealty.com and at top read Rental Criteria first, after reading apply at next link entitled Jobin4 tenant app. AVAILABLE JUNE 1. $50 Application fee per adult 18 or older. CERTIFIED check for the first month's rent made out to JOBIN REALTY