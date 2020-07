12155 WEDGEWAY PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym playground pool tennis court

BEAUTIFUL TWO MASTER BEDROOM THREE FULL BATH TOWN HOME IN PENDERBROOK GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY***Totally Renovated*** ,THREE FULL FINISHED LVL, GREAT LOCATION& SCHOOLS, FAIR OAKS MALL,PRICE CLUB, FAIRFAX TOWN CENTER, RESTAURANT, RT 50, I-66, FAIRFAX PKWY,GOLF, POOL,FITNESS, TENNIS, TOT LOTS.**KITCHEN RENOVATION HAS COMPLETED YEAR 2017,INCLUDED GRANITE C-TOP, NEW APPLIANCES, 42" NEW CABINET *BRAND NEW BATH IN 2019*INCLUDED NATURAL STONE TILE ,TOILET AND CBINET* NEW CARPET TO BE INSTALLED BED ROOM LVL& STAIRS. MUST SEE!!!