Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

12151 PENDERVIEW LANE

Location

12151 Penderview Lane, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
This Second Level Double Master Southern Exposure End Unit has been completely remodeled head to toe and is absolutely gorgeous! Over $40,000 in upgrades in the past 24 months including:* 2019New HVAC System (both interior and exterior)* Thermalized Energy Efficient Windows and Sliding Glass Door* BlackStainless Steel Appliances* Blue Pearl Granite in Kitchen with Deep Single Bowl Sink* Updated Master Bath with new Vanity and Flooring*2019 Brand NewEngineered Hardwood Floor in Main Living Areas* Designer Paint Throughout*With Penderbrook's community access you will enjoy all the amenities including the Nationally accredited golf course, two large swimming pools, enormous fitness centers and miles and miles of beautiful walking and bike trails throughout the entire community. Right across the street from Safeway and less than a mile from Wegmans, Costco, Starbucks and Fair Oaks Mall! Enjoy shopping, dining, and a beautiful community right on the golf course in the center of Fairfax. Makes the commute to DC, Reston, and Fairfax a breeze!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12151 PENDERVIEW LANE have any available units?
12151 PENDERVIEW LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12151 PENDERVIEW LANE have?
Some of 12151 PENDERVIEW LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12151 PENDERVIEW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12151 PENDERVIEW LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12151 PENDERVIEW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12151 PENDERVIEW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12151 PENDERVIEW LANE offer parking?
No, 12151 PENDERVIEW LANE does not offer parking.
Does 12151 PENDERVIEW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12151 PENDERVIEW LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12151 PENDERVIEW LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12151 PENDERVIEW LANE has a pool.
Does 12151 PENDERVIEW LANE have accessible units?
No, 12151 PENDERVIEW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12151 PENDERVIEW LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12151 PENDERVIEW LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12151 PENDERVIEW LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12151 PENDERVIEW LANE has units with air conditioning.
