12151 PENDERVIEW LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

This Second Level Double Master Southern Exposure End Unit has been completely remodeled head to toe and is absolutely gorgeous! Over $40,000 in upgrades in the past 24 months including:* 2019New HVAC System (both interior and exterior)* Thermalized Energy Efficient Windows and Sliding Glass Door* BlackStainless Steel Appliances* Blue Pearl Granite in Kitchen with Deep Single Bowl Sink* Updated Master Bath with new Vanity and Flooring*2019 Brand NewEngineered Hardwood Floor in Main Living Areas* Designer Paint Throughout*With Penderbrook's community access you will enjoy all the amenities including the Nationally accredited golf course, two large swimming pools, enormous fitness centers and miles and miles of beautiful walking and bike trails throughout the entire community. Right across the street from Safeway and less than a mile from Wegmans, Costco, Starbucks and Fair Oaks Mall! Enjoy shopping, dining, and a beautiful community right on the golf course in the center of Fairfax. Makes the commute to DC, Reston, and Fairfax a breeze!