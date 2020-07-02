All apartments in Fair Oaks
12142 WEDGEWAY COURT
12142 WEDGEWAY COURT

12142 Wedgeway Court · No Longer Available
Location

12142 Wedgeway Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Rent in Penderbrook!! TH features twin master suites w/ vaulted ceilings, attached full bathrooms. Hardwood floors on main level, updated kitchen w/ gas cooking (!!) and SS appliances. FP on main level to keep you cozy in the winter, w/ sliding glass doors leading to spacious backyard deck. Tons of storage in the basement. Move-in ready. **Front door will be installed by 8/1/2019 at latest** Enjoy all the amenities that Penderbrook has to offer: golf course, Olympic swimming pool, fitness center, basketball & tennis courts, playgrounds, trails. Minutes from1-66, Fair Oaks Mall. An excellent opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12142 WEDGEWAY COURT have any available units?
12142 WEDGEWAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12142 WEDGEWAY COURT have?
Some of 12142 WEDGEWAY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12142 WEDGEWAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12142 WEDGEWAY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12142 WEDGEWAY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12142 WEDGEWAY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12142 WEDGEWAY COURT offer parking?
No, 12142 WEDGEWAY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12142 WEDGEWAY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12142 WEDGEWAY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12142 WEDGEWAY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 12142 WEDGEWAY COURT has a pool.
Does 12142 WEDGEWAY COURT have accessible units?
No, 12142 WEDGEWAY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12142 WEDGEWAY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12142 WEDGEWAY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12142 WEDGEWAY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12142 WEDGEWAY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
