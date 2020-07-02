12142 WEDGEWAY COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool tennis court

Rent in Penderbrook!! TH features twin master suites w/ vaulted ceilings, attached full bathrooms. Hardwood floors on main level, updated kitchen w/ gas cooking (!!) and SS appliances. FP on main level to keep you cozy in the winter, w/ sliding glass doors leading to spacious backyard deck. Tons of storage in the basement. Move-in ready. **Front door will be installed by 8/1/2019 at latest** Enjoy all the amenities that Penderbrook has to offer: golf course, Olympic swimming pool, fitness center, basketball & tennis courts, playgrounds, trails. Minutes from1-66, Fair Oaks Mall. An excellent opportunity!