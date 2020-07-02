12140 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Available now! Fantastic 2BR 2BA condo in gated community in Fairfax. Ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and a full size washer and dryer in condo! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and gas cooking! Small built-in office nook off dining area. Convenient pass through from the kitchen to the dining area. Living room features a gas fireplace and walk out to the deck. Two reserved parking spots and amenities included! Less than half a mile to a bus stop, and five miles to Vienna Metro Station! Very close to Fair Lakes shopping, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, REI, Costco, Wegmans, Fairfax County Government Center, and more! Convenient access to I-66, Rt 50, Rt 29, and Fairfax County Parkway. Such a great location! Online application. No smoking, no pets.