All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
12140 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:05 AM

12140 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE

12140 Garden Grove Circle · (703) 448-0485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12140 Garden Grove Circle, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available now! Fantastic 2BR 2BA condo in gated community in Fairfax. Ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and a full size washer and dryer in condo! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and gas cooking! Small built-in office nook off dining area. Convenient pass through from the kitchen to the dining area. Living room features a gas fireplace and walk out to the deck. Two reserved parking spots and amenities included! Less than half a mile to a bus stop, and five miles to Vienna Metro Station! Very close to Fair Lakes shopping, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, REI, Costco, Wegmans, Fairfax County Government Center, and more! Convenient access to I-66, Rt 50, Rt 29, and Fairfax County Parkway. Such a great location! Online application. No smoking, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE have any available units?
12140 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE have?
Some of 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12140 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Fair Oaks Cheap PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VA
Langley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAWoodbridge, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VAOxon Hill, MDAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity