12101 GREENWOOD COURT

Fantastic remodeled unit - ready for move in - New Kitchen Cabinets & Counter tops. New Luxury Vinyl plank floor at entry and kitchen. New carpet. Freshly painted. 3 bedroom 2 baths. Washer & Dryer located in Master Bathroom. One parking space assigned and One permitted space (2 spaces total). Additional fee of $10.00 per month for utility/HVAC maintenance will be charged in addition to the rent.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
