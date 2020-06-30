All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 12101 GREENWOOD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
12101 GREENWOOD COURT
Last updated May 1 2020 at 2:08 PM

12101 GREENWOOD COURT

12101 Greenwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

12101 Greenwood Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic remodeled unit - ready for move in - New Kitchen Cabinets & Counter tops. New Luxury Vinyl plank floor at entry and kitchen. New carpet. Freshly painted. 3 bedroom 2 baths. Washer & Dryer located in Master Bathroom. One parking space assigned and One permitted space (2 spaces total). Additional fee of $10.00 per month for utility/HVAC maintenance will be charged in addition to the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12101 GREENWOOD COURT have any available units?
12101 GREENWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12101 GREENWOOD COURT have?
Some of 12101 GREENWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12101 GREENWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12101 GREENWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12101 GREENWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12101 GREENWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12101 GREENWOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12101 GREENWOOD COURT offers parking.
Does 12101 GREENWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12101 GREENWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12101 GREENWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 12101 GREENWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12101 GREENWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 12101 GREENWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12101 GREENWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12101 GREENWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12101 GREENWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12101 GREENWOOD COURT has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Sublet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Cheap Places
Fair Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia