12101 GREENWOOD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fantastic remodeled unit - ready for move in - New Kitchen Cabinets & Counter tops. New Luxury Vinyl plank floor at entry and kitchen. New carpet. Freshly painted. 3 bedroom 2 baths. Washer & Dryer located in Master Bathroom. One parking space assigned and One permitted space (2 spaces total). Additional fee of $10.00 per month for utility/HVAC maintenance will be charged in addition to the rent.