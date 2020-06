Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking clubhouse fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Cozy rambler in Fairfax Farms with charming front porch plus a finished basement. Fresh paint, inside and out and a new wood tile floor in the Rec Room. First floor has original hardwoods, 3 BRs, with 2 full baths on main level and a full bath on the lower level. Fenced in area in the back yard. Walk out basement with french doors in bright recreation room with a fireplace and large utility room. Easy access to 50/66.