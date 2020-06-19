11353 ARISTOTLE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe parking pool internet access media room

Spacious End Unit Condo offering over 1300 square feet of open floorplan. Rarely available 3 bedrooms and two full baths and a large balcony. Kitchen is wide open to the living room and even offers breakfast bar. Community of Fairfax Ridge is convenient to everything--- minutes to Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, Reston Town Center, Wegmans, Whole Foods... the list goes on. Amenities include a luxurious pool and Clubhouse which includes party space and media room and wifi caf~. Public bus service. Oakton High School pyramid. Parking spaces are 200 & 201 beside the building. Sorry, no pet is allowed.