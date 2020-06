Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!! Hardwood all thru main including bedrooms, gourmet kitchen with S/S appliances, 42" maple cabinets, expansive granite countertop and breakfast bar. Two assigned parking spaces (one garage and one surface), balcony w/ unobstructed view, close to shopping, major roads and much more! Condo has great amenities including swimming, fitness center, party room and more.