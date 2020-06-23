All apartments in Fair Oaks
11326 WESTBROOK MILL LANE
Location

11326 Westbrook Mill Lane, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Excellent Condition 2 Level Penthouse Condo in Superb Location! Secured Building Entrance w/ Garage, & Private Driveway! Eat in Kitchen Boasts Stainless Appliances, Granite Counters, and Travertine Backsplash, Just Remodeled bathrooms w/ floor to ceiling tiled showers, granite vanities, and modern fixtures. Freshly painted and NEW carpet! Main Level includes Two Large Bedrooms w/ Attached Full Baths, Laundry Room, Huge Family Room, & Spacious Balcony overlooking the community. Upper Level Loft is perfect for another sleeping area or office! Close to the community Pool, Walk to Wegmans & Fairfax Corner Town Center! Easy access to Rt.50, 66, and Bus Stop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11326 WESTBROOK MILL LANE have any available units?
11326 WESTBROOK MILL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 11326 WESTBROOK MILL LANE have?
Some of 11326 WESTBROOK MILL LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11326 WESTBROOK MILL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11326 WESTBROOK MILL LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11326 WESTBROOK MILL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11326 WESTBROOK MILL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 11326 WESTBROOK MILL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11326 WESTBROOK MILL LANE does offer parking.
Does 11326 WESTBROOK MILL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11326 WESTBROOK MILL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11326 WESTBROOK MILL LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11326 WESTBROOK MILL LANE has a pool.
Does 11326 WESTBROOK MILL LANE have accessible units?
No, 11326 WESTBROOK MILL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11326 WESTBROOK MILL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11326 WESTBROOK MILL LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11326 WESTBROOK MILL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11326 WESTBROOK MILL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
