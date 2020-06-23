11326 WESTBROOK MILL LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Excellent Condition 2 Level Penthouse Condo in Superb Location! Secured Building Entrance w/ Garage, & Private Driveway! Eat in Kitchen Boasts Stainless Appliances, Granite Counters, and Travertine Backsplash, Just Remodeled bathrooms w/ floor to ceiling tiled showers, granite vanities, and modern fixtures. Freshly painted and NEW carpet! Main Level includes Two Large Bedrooms w/ Attached Full Baths, Laundry Room, Huge Family Room, & Spacious Balcony overlooking the community. Upper Level Loft is perfect for another sleeping area or office! Close to the community Pool, Walk to Wegmans & Fairfax Corner Town Center! Easy access to Rt.50, 66, and Bus Stop.