Last updated October 15 2019 at 8:09 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3855 GRAHAM PARK ROAD
3855 Graham Park Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dumfries
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3855 Graham Park Road, Dumfries, VA 22172
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Level Townhouse with Finished Basement. Two story foyer and Hardwood on the Main Level, Stairs and Upper Hall. Gourmet Kitchen, Deck, Large Fenced Yard, Freshly painted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3855 GRAHAM PARK ROAD have any available units?
3855 GRAHAM PARK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dumfries, VA
.
Is 3855 GRAHAM PARK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3855 GRAHAM PARK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3855 GRAHAM PARK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3855 GRAHAM PARK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dumfries
.
Does 3855 GRAHAM PARK ROAD offer parking?
No, 3855 GRAHAM PARK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3855 GRAHAM PARK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3855 GRAHAM PARK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3855 GRAHAM PARK ROAD have a pool?
No, 3855 GRAHAM PARK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3855 GRAHAM PARK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3855 GRAHAM PARK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3855 GRAHAM PARK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3855 GRAHAM PARK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3855 GRAHAM PARK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3855 GRAHAM PARK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
