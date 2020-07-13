Apartment List
VA
dumfries
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:03 AM

104 Apartments for rent in Dumfries, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dumfries apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
10 Units Available
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3560 MAPLE STREET
3560 Maple Street, Dumfries, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
884 sqft
Very Nice Updated Detached Home w/ 3 Bedrooms & Hardwood Throughout. Cozy Single Family Home w/ Updated Kitchen and Bathroom. Washer and Dryer Included. Covered Front Porch; Fenced Front Yard; Lot Backs to Trees; Detached 2 Car Garage.

1 of 37

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
4003 LAUREL STREET
4003 Laurel Street, Dumfries, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2544 sqft
Spacious home in a quiet neighborhood with two master bedrooms each with their own master bathroom and ample yard space. This freshly painted home features new carpet and beautiful hardwood floors on the main level.
Results within 1 mile of Dumfries
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
7 Units Available
Southampton
4118 Southway Ln, Triangle, VA
1 Bedroom
$943
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
908 sqft
Charming apartments and townhomes near Locust Shade Park. One- and two-bedroom units with air conditioning. Dog-friendly complex with off-street parking and trash valet. Wooded, quiet property.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Wayside Village
3065 Antrim Circle
3065 Antrim Circle, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1593 sqft
Beautiful end unit in friendly neighborhood - Property Id: 245363 This beautiful 3-level townhome sits in a popular Southbridge community close to several restaurants and shops.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4169 TALON DRIVE
4169 Talon Drive, Prince William County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3319 sqft
Move-in Ready!! Beautiful brick front single family home located in the nice & quite neighborhood. Convenient location with quick access to I95, route 1, short distance to Quantico Marine Base, VRE, shops. Professional gourmet kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3381 YOST LN #202
3381 Yost Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Spacious light and bright 2nd level condo with front loading washer and dryer, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Lovely balcony looking out to common grounds. Close to amenities, shopping, commuting, schools, and so much more. Pets Case by Case.
Results within 5 miles of Dumfries
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
37 Units Available
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,376
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
18 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,584
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Rippon Landing
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
24 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,512
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1105 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
22 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
37 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 02:51pm
25 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,706
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1404 sqft
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr, Triangle, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Tucked away in a park-like setting, Shenandoah Station Apartments offer the area's best for less. Located adjacent to the Marine Base, a daily walk or bike ride takes only minutes.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2514 Hildas Way
2514 Hildas Way, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
END UNIT ALERT! 1 Car Garage 3 Bedrooms W/ Basement & 3 BA - Renter’s Warehouse Proudly Presents this wonderful end unit townhouse located in the heart of Woodbridge in a great community with pool, tennis court, club house & much more.

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3574 Eagle Ridge Dr
3574 Eagle Ridge Drive, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3326 sqft
3574 Eagle Ridge Dr Available 07/22/20 Spacious meticulously maintained 3 level colonial - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Rippon Landing
15503 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE
15503 John Diskin Circle, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
BEAUTIFUL END-UNIT TOWNHOME STYLE CONDO. CLOSE TO THE STONEBRIDGE CENTER (WEGMANS & REI, ETC). HOME FEATURES NEUTRAL PAINT AND CARPET, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN, UPPER LEVEL WASHER & DRYER, REAR ENTRY GARAGE, 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHS.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
15061 CAMELLIA LANE
15061 Camellia Lane, Montclair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2708 sqft
Nestled in the trees, this 3 level colonial is convenient to everything. Community has private beaches and playgrounds, close to quantico and easy commute to DC. 3 season sun room with 3 level deck.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Birchdale
14674 Fox Glove Ct
14674 Fox Glove Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1360 sqft
14674 Fox Glove Ct Available 07/21/20 Ready to go - This three level townhome is updated, painted, new carpet etc ready to go to new tenant now. Come see this gem. Walkout basement to fenced yard backing to trees. Parking in front.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Montclair
15317 EDGEHILL DRIVE
15317 Edgehill Drive, Montclair, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2974 sqft
Enjoy all Montclair has to offer. Four large bedrooms plus an extra NTC in the basement. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the main level. A fully finished basement with walkup stairs and a full bath.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4312 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE
4312 George Frye Circle, Dale City, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,975
4675 sqft
Ready to move in 3 level huge single family house, 2 story foyer, living, dining, office / library, gas fire place in family room, huge kitchen, sunroom, 5 bedrooms, 3 & half bathrooms, huge master bedroom with seprate shower & tub loyalty with baby

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4238 JONATHAN CT
4238 Jonathan Court, Montclair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 3-level townhouse in the desirable Montclair golf course and lake community! Upper level features two master suites, each with a full bath and roomy closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dumfries, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dumfries apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

