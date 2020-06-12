/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:37 PM
149 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dumfries, VA
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Williamstown
1 Unit Available
3005 Sigel Court
3005 Siegel Court, Dumfries, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1320 sqft
3 bedroom townhome with fenced backyard! - This 1320 square foot townhouse home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It is located at 3005 Sigel Ct Dumfries, Virginia where very few properties are still available for rent.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Williamstown
1 Unit Available
1808 FORT PULASKI COURT
1808 Fort Pulaski Court, Dumfries, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1320 sqft
Two Levels townhouse with 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Master Bedroom has own Bath. Patio and Storage space in the back yard. Please make $45/adult and 1st-month rent secure funds made out to Samson Properties.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
18031 WILMER PORTER COURT
18031 Wilmer Porter Court, Dumfries, VA
Beautifully updated stone front split level w/ 4Bedrooms / 3Baths.... W/New gutters. New HVAC, New floors.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Williamstown
1 Unit Available
2849 BANKS COURT
2849 Banks Court, Dumfries, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
2 lvl unit. Top level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Main level has living room, spacious dining room, kitchen and half bathroom. Fenced yard. Available immediately. Walk to bus stop. Contact Owner / decision maker, No dog .
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Williamstown
1 Unit Available
2317 MCCLELLAN COURT
2317 Mcclellan Court, Dumfries, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1654 sqft
3 lvl unit. Top level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath room. Main level has living room, spacious dining room, kitchen and half bathroom. Fenced yard. Community has play grounds, pool and Tennis. Available immediately. Walk to bus stop.
1 of 37
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
4003 LAUREL STREET
4003 Laurel Street, Dumfries, VA
Spacious home in a quiet neighborhood with two master bedrooms each with their own master bathroom and ample yard space. This freshly painted home features new carpet and beautiful hardwood floors on the main level.
Results within 1 mile of Dumfries
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3344 VINELAND PLACE
3344 Vineland Place, Cherry Hill, VA
This Fabulous home is conveniently located near public transportation, recreational and shopping centers but yet vey secluded.Oversize unit features 4 large bedrooms,3 full baths and a half.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Wayside Village
1 Unit Available
3060 PONY RIDGE TURN
3060 Pony Ridge Turn, Cherry Hill, VA
Freshly painted and floored home in Wayside Village. Brand new Luxury Vinyl planks on the main level and brand new wall to wall carpeting on the stairs and throughout the bedrooms.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17003 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1808 sqft
Beautiful like-new townhouse in a great commuter location! Home sits just off of Route 1, minutes to VRE and I-95.
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4121 AGENCY LOOP
4121 Agency Loop, Triangle, VA
Huge home right outside Quantico front gate. Backyard fenced w/6' board fence. Two car garage. Huge kitchen and morning room. Small deck. Community pool. Do not show without appointment. Available 6/6/20. 6 beds 3.5 baths, full finished basement.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
17067 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17067 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1535 sqft
*** Like new built in 2016 *** Don't miss out of this gorgeous townhome in a great location - 3 bedrooms and 3.
Results within 5 miles of Dumfries
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
$
34 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,593
1645 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
35 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1354 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1292 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
2 Units Available
The Landings at Markhams Grant
15750 Norris Point Way, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1228 sqft
Cable-ready homes with wall-to-wall carpets, private patios, and ample storage space. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center, and playgrounds. Eight minutes from Potomac Mills Mall.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3730 LIONS FIELD ROAD
3730 Lionsfield Road, Triangle, VA
Gorgeous Single Family home For Rent in an ideally situated location. Close proximity to Quantico and Ft Belvoir as well as all major commuting routes to Dc and various employment hubs.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
15374 Blacksmith Tr.
15374 Blacksmith Terrace, Marumsco, VA
GORGEOUS REMODELED TH FEATURES 4BD, 3.5 BTH'S. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Grantie, maple, all bathrooms have been upgeaded Less than 1 mile to VRE, I-95 & town center! Community pool right acrooss the street! ** WILL NOT LAST**
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
14692 CROSSFIELD WAY
14692 Crossfield Way, Neabsco, VA
Gorgeous town home located in highly coveted Potomac Club Community. Immaculate condition, this 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home spills natural lighting through out.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Birchdale
1 Unit Available
14662 FORSYTHIA TERRACE
14662 Forsythia Terrace, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1372 sqft
Lovely 3 level, 3 bedroom townhome with fenced in backyard.
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15328 Wits End Drive
15328 Wits End Drive, Montclair, VA
Stately, Spacious Home in Sought After Ewells Mill Estates. - Striking two story family room with gas fire place, stone hearth, and Bose speakers lets in lots of natural light.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2765 Wakewater Way
2765 Wakewater Way, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2300 sqft
Large 3bd Townhome near I95 Pentagon Military base - Property Id: 178160 UPDATE on May 27: Master bathroom remodel is now completed. This property is now ready for June 1 move-in. Large, beautiful, 3 level, updated 2300 SQ.FT, 3beds, 3.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Forestdale
1 Unit Available
3542 Forestdale Ave
3542 Forestdale Avenue, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
928 sqft
One Level Rambler with Large Back Yard. - Renters Warehouse is proud to present this 1 level rambler located minutes from Prince William County Parkway and I-95.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
15308 Iris Lane
15308 Iris Lane, Montclair, VA
15308 Iris Lane Available 07/01/20 Single Family Four Bedroom Three Bath Home in Montclair! - Open and spacious 4 level home. Cathedral ceiling on main level with updated kitchen and new countertops.
Similar Pages
Dumfries 1 BedroomsDumfries 2 BedroomsDumfries 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDumfries 3 BedroomsDumfries Apartments with Balcony
Dumfries Apartments with GarageDumfries Apartments with GymDumfries Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDumfries Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VAFalmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MDWarrenton, VA