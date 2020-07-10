/
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:37 PM
107 Apartments for rent in Dumfries, VA with washer-dryer
9 Units Available
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.
1 Unit Available
3560 MAPLE STREET
3560 Maple Street, Dumfries, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
884 sqft
Very Nice Updated Detached Home w/ 3 Bedrooms & Hardwood Throughout. Cozy Single Family Home w/ Updated Kitchen and Bathroom. Washer and Dryer Included. Covered Front Porch; Fenced Front Yard; Lot Backs to Trees; Detached 2 Car Garage.
1 Unit Available
4003 LAUREL STREET
4003 Laurel Street, Dumfries, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2544 sqft
Spacious home in a quiet neighborhood with two master bedrooms each with their own master bathroom and ample yard space. This freshly painted home features new carpet and beautiful hardwood floors on the main level.
Results within 1 mile of Dumfries
1 Unit Available
Wayside Village
3065 Antrim Circle
3065 Antrim Circle, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1593 sqft
Beautiful end unit in friendly neighborhood - Property Id: 245363 This beautiful 3-level townhome sits in a popular Southbridge community close to several restaurants and shops.
1 Unit Available
17150 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17150 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1888 sqft
This exceptional 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms unit is located just minutes away from Interstate 95, VRE station, Park and Ride lot, Quantico Marine Base, Fort Belvoir, restaurants and shopping malls.
1 Unit Available
17067 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17067 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1535 sqft
*** Like new built in 2016 *** Don't miss out of this gorgeous townhome in a great location - 3 bedrooms and 3.
1 Unit Available
4169 TALON DRIVE
4169 Talon Drive, Prince William County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3319 sqft
Move-in Ready!! Beautiful brick front single family home located in the nice & quite neighborhood. Convenient location with quick access to I95, route 1, short distance to Quantico Marine Base, VRE, shops. Professional gourmet kitchen.
1 Unit Available
3381 YOST LN #202
3381 Yost Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Spacious light and bright 2nd level condo with front loading washer and dryer, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Lovely balcony looking out to common grounds. Close to amenities, shopping, commuting, schools, and so much more. Pets Case by Case.
1 Unit Available
17050 CAPRI LANE
17050 Capri Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
868 sqft
Ideal location close to Fort Belvoir, Quantico, I-95 & shopping centers. This nice 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is vacant and ready to move in. Kitchen has granite countertops, tile flooring , newer refrigerator and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
17105 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17105 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1535 sqft
Newer Built - 3 level Townhouse. Wood floor throughout main level. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas stove, dual sink and breakfast bar. Sliding doors lead to deck overlooking common area.
1 Unit Available
3631 Wharf Lane
3631 Wharf Lane, Triangle, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Wharf Lane - Property Id: 315096 This is a beautiful town home located in Triangle Virginia. This property is an end unit with a large back yard with ample room for cook outs and gathering with friends.
Results within 5 miles of Dumfries
22 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
24 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
19 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,555
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
38 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,651
1645 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
36 Units Available
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,376
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
25 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,706
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1404 sqft
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
26 Units Available
Rippon Landing
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
6 Units Available
Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr, Triangle, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Tucked away in a park-like setting, Shenandoah Station Apartments offer the area's best for less. Located adjacent to the Marine Base, a daily walk or bike ride takes only minutes.
24 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,437
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1105 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
2 Units Available
The Landings at Markhams Grant
15750 Norris Point Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1228 sqft
Cable-ready homes with wall-to-wall carpets, private patios, and ample storage space. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center, and playgrounds. Eight minutes from Potomac Mills Mall.
1 Unit Available
16606 BARGE CIRCLE
16606 Barge Circle, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2478 sqft
Beautiful 3 Level Townhouse in Port Potomac. Entrance level 4th bedroom with full bath for in-laws/nanny. Kitchen includes sun room area with doors that open to the deck. Updated Master Suite, spacious rooms, and much more.
1 Unit Available
Rippon Landing
15503 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE
15503 John Diskin Circle, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
BEAUTIFUL END-UNIT TOWNHOME STYLE CONDO. CLOSE TO THE STONEBRIDGE CENTER (WEGMANS & REI, ETC). HOME FEATURES NEUTRAL PAINT AND CARPET, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN, UPPER LEVEL WASHER & DRYER, REAR ENTRY GARAGE, 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHS.
1 Unit Available
16425 Plumage Eagle St
16425 Plumage Eagle Street, Neabsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1 bedroom basement apartment - Property Id: 291891 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291891 Property Id 291891 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5907503)
