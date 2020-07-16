All apartments in Chesterfield County
7926 Featherchase Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

7926 Featherchase Ct

7926 Featherchase Court · (804) 350-3089
Location

7926 Featherchase Court, Chesterfield County, VA 23832

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7926 Featherchase Ct · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2028 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Ashbrook (Midlothian) 4 Bed 2.5 Bath 2028 sf Transitional with Stainless Steel Appliances and Fenced-in Backyard! - Terrific Ashbrook Community and wonderful Chesterfield schools; Clover Hill Elementary, Swift Creek Middle, and Cosby High. This lovingly 4 bed, 2.5 bath 2028 sf well maintained home offers a great amount of space for all. The first floor features both a formal living room and formal dining room. The kitchen is right off the family room (FR has gas fireplace, crown molding, and newer laminate floors) and has newer stainless appliances, newer backsplash, new floors, and an eat-in dining area. The downstairs also has a spacious utility/mud room with back door access. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and the full en suite bathroom has a double vanity and tub/shower. The additional bedrooms also have large closets. Plenty of space in the fenced-in backyard for the whole family and for entertaining. Not to mention all the nice amenities of the neighborhood.

Please visit our website: https://www.thewrightchoicerichmondrealty.com/listings/detail/40c83230-6bb8-4b57-913e-439362ffa128
for more additional information and details.
Please call our Showing Agent Ben Fleming - 804-971-8040 and/or Email to: benrentsrva@gmail.com to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3444388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

