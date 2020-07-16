7926 Featherchase Ct

Amenities

Ashbrook (Midlothian) 4 Bed 2.5 Bath 2028 sf Transitional with Stainless Steel Appliances and Fenced-in Backyard! - Terrific Ashbrook Community and wonderful Chesterfield schools; Clover Hill Elementary, Swift Creek Middle, and Cosby High. This lovingly 4 bed, 2.5 bath 2028 sf well maintained home offers a great amount of space for all. The first floor features both a formal living room and formal dining room. The kitchen is right off the family room (FR has gas fireplace, crown molding, and newer laminate floors) and has newer stainless appliances, newer backsplash, new floors, and an eat-in dining area. The downstairs also has a spacious utility/mud room with back door access. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and the full en suite bathroom has a double vanity and tub/shower. The additional bedrooms also have large closets. Plenty of space in the fenced-in backyard for the whole family and for entertaining. Not to mention all the nice amenities of the neighborhood.



