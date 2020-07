Amenities

Belfair Townhouses - 3 Bedrooms and 1 1/2 Bath 2-Story - ALL FOR $1225.00 - Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Townhome in Belfair - Features Large Living Room and Eat- In Kitchen and French Doors to Outside Patio. Very Large Master Bedroom with Hardwood Floors. Additional Features: - Hardwood Floors and Ceramic Tile In Kitchen / Ceiling Fans and Double Vanity in Hall Upstairs Bathroom Fenced in BackYard to Deck (Patio) and Private and Attached Shed. Amenities: Trash and Snow Removal and Grass Cutting and All Exterior Maintenance.



Please call our Showing Agent Ben Fleming - 804-971-8040 and/or Email to: benrentsrva@gmail.com to schedule a showing.



No Cats Allowed



