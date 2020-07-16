All apartments in Chesterfield County
Last updated April 4 2020

4119 Laurelwood Road

Location

4119 Laurelwood Road, Chesterfield County, VA 23234

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4119 Laurelwood Road · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1152 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Great North Chesterfield Location! - This 3 bedroom rancher located off of Belmont Road, has convenient access to the interstate, local shopping, dining and about a 15 minute drive from Chesterfield Town Center. Boasting over 1200 square feet, this home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with a spacious layout, wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, paved drive, front porch, deck,huge fenced in back yard with a detached 2.5 car garage. For more details and to a schedule showing please visit our website.

Pets conditional: NO cats, dogs under 25 pounds

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

