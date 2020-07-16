4119 Laurelwood Road

Amenities

Great North Chesterfield Location! - This 3 bedroom rancher located off of Belmont Road, has convenient access to the interstate, local shopping, dining and about a 15 minute drive from Chesterfield Town Center. Boasting over 1200 square feet, this home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with a spacious layout, wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, paved drive, front porch, deck,huge fenced in back yard with a detached 2.5 car garage. For more details and to a schedule showing please visit our website.



www.sprentals.biz



Pets conditional: NO cats, dogs under 25 pounds



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3524918)