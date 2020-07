Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Charming 4 bedroom home in Twin Cedars neighborhood of the Stoney Glen Subdivision in Chester.

Enter to a two-story open foyer with great natural light. Adjacent is a formal dining room leading to the kitchen and through to a large living room with gas fire-place. Master bedroom includes vaulted ceiling and hardwood floors. Custom walk in closet with built in shelving. A large master bath with jetted tub.

Three additional bedrooms with ceiling fans and carpet and another full bathroom upstairs. Back deck is large enough for grilling or relaxing and is accessible from the family room or via stairs from the yard. Wooded property line with fenced back yard. Attached two car garage with side door to backyard. Fresh paint throughout as well as new carpet, move in ready!