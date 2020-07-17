Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park fire pit playground tennis court

12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct Available 08/03/20 Cute Midlothian 3 Bed 2 Bath 1504 sf Cape with Gas Fireplace and Rear Fencing - Cute Midlothian 3 Bed 2 Bath 1504 sf Cape that backs up to a nice creek. Interior features a large square family room with (propane) gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings, as well as a beautiful square kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile flooring, and ceramic tile backsplash. 2 Medium-sized bedrooms and a full bath downstairs with the Master Bedroom (his and hers separate vanity) another full bath, and a loft-style 2nd living area upstairs. New Updates will be:Brand New 100% water proof vinyl plank distressed gray flooring upstairs AND A custom closet organizer will be installed in the master bedroom closet.

Backyard is fenced with a deck with Built-In Speakers and a, large shed that has electricity and in addition Shelves/Hooks for Bicycles /Lawn Equipment and a Doggie Door. Also the house will be freshly pressure washed along with the back yard fire pit, patio and the shed. The enclosed fence will be pressure washed and sealed. Also the backyard backs up to Evergreen Lake-great quick access for fishing, kayaking and canoeing. Back yard is large enough for entertaining with a fire pit, horseshoe pit and in addition to a large deck, there is a separate paver patio near the fire pit. Pets are part of the application and on a case-by-case basis. Great Chesterfield Schools: Evergreen Elementary, Midlothian Middle, and Midlothian High. Quick access to 76 Powhite Parkway and 288.

Also NOTED: You are near Near Rockwood Park - which has Trails/ Playground and Dog Park and Tennis Courts and Basketball Courts. Also close to St Francis Hospital and Library.



Due to COVID19 Precautions this property is occupied and will be unavailable for showings. You can view the property and apply on our website: https://www.thewrightchoicerichmondrealty.com/vacancies



(RLNE2573919)