Chesterfield County, VA
12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct

12616 Horseshoe Bay Court · (804) 350-3089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12616 Horseshoe Bay Court, Chesterfield County, VA 23114

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct · Avail. Aug 3

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1504 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
dog park
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
fire pit
playground
tennis court
12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct Available 08/03/20 Cute Midlothian 3 Bed 2 Bath 1504 sf Cape with Gas Fireplace and Rear Fencing - Cute Midlothian 3 Bed 2 Bath 1504 sf Cape that backs up to a nice creek. Interior features a large square family room with (propane) gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings, as well as a beautiful square kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile flooring, and ceramic tile backsplash. 2 Medium-sized bedrooms and a full bath downstairs with the Master Bedroom (his and hers separate vanity) another full bath, and a loft-style 2nd living area upstairs. New Updates will be:Brand New 100% water proof vinyl plank distressed gray flooring upstairs AND A custom closet organizer will be installed in the master bedroom closet.
Backyard is fenced with a deck with Built-In Speakers and a, large shed that has electricity and in addition Shelves/Hooks for Bicycles /Lawn Equipment and a Doggie Door. Also the house will be freshly pressure washed along with the back yard fire pit, patio and the shed. The enclosed fence will be pressure washed and sealed. Also the backyard backs up to Evergreen Lake-great quick access for fishing, kayaking and canoeing. Back yard is large enough for entertaining with a fire pit, horseshoe pit and in addition to a large deck, there is a separate paver patio near the fire pit. Pets are part of the application and on a case-by-case basis. Great Chesterfield Schools: Evergreen Elementary, Midlothian Middle, and Midlothian High. Quick access to 76 Powhite Parkway and 288.
Also NOTED: You are near Near Rockwood Park - which has Trails/ Playground and Dog Park and Tennis Courts and Basketball Courts. Also close to St Francis Hospital and Library.

Due to COVID19 Precautions this property is occupied and will be unavailable for showings. You can view the property and apply on our website: https://www.thewrightchoicerichmondrealty.com/vacancies

(RLNE2573919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct have any available units?
12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct have?
Some of 12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct offer parking?
No, 12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct does not offer parking.
Does 12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct have a pool?
No, 12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct have accessible units?
No, 12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
