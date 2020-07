Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center dog park e-payments fire pit internet access online portal trash valet

Don’t miss out on unparalleled living here at The Carlton at Greenbrier! Our community is designed with our residents in mind, to provide them with a comfortable, stylish, and sophisticated living experience. Spacious 1-3 bedroom options with modern features and resort-style community amenities are all a part of living in our community, so don’t miss out on a great opportunity to live in luxury. Apply or come in for a tour today!