616 Baker Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Show this one first and don't miss out! This immaculate home has 2 levels of living space in the heart of Chesapeake boasting 3,022 square feet, a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a large island, gas range, modern bathrooms, an open floor plan, and tons of natural light! Pride of ownership really shines through here as this home has been very well maintained and kept in incredible condition. This super clean/move in ready home has it all and has a very custom feel to it! Apply online @www.phillipsteam.com.