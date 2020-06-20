All apartments in Chesapeake
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:18 AM

616 Baker Loop

616 Baker Loop · (757) 456-2345
Location

616 Baker Loop, Chesapeake, VA 23320
Greenbrier East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3022 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Show this one first and don't miss out! This immaculate home has 2 levels of living space in the heart of Chesapeake boasting 3,022 square feet, a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a large island, gas range, modern bathrooms, an open floor plan, and tons of natural light! Pride of ownership really shines through here as this home has been very well maintained and kept in incredible condition. This super clean/move in ready home has it all and has a very custom feel to it! Apply online @www.phillipsteam.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Baker Loop have any available units?
616 Baker Loop has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 Baker Loop have?
Some of 616 Baker Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Baker Loop currently offering any rent specials?
616 Baker Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Baker Loop pet-friendly?
No, 616 Baker Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesapeake.
Does 616 Baker Loop offer parking?
Yes, 616 Baker Loop does offer parking.
Does 616 Baker Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 Baker Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Baker Loop have a pool?
No, 616 Baker Loop does not have a pool.
Does 616 Baker Loop have accessible units?
No, 616 Baker Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Baker Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Baker Loop has units with dishwashers.
