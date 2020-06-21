All apartments in Chesapeake
413 Wessex Drive.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

413 Wessex Drive

413 Wessex Drive · No Longer Available
Location

413 Wessex Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23322
Great Bridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in sought after Pines of Warrick in Great Bridge. Well maintained with many updates including a beautiful renovated eat in kitchen w/center island, countertops are granite, w/ stainless steel appliances. Large great room with fireplace. Master bedroom extremely large w/walk in closet. 1st floor laundry. All appliances to convey. Screen in back porch great for entertaining, workshop shed, 2 car garage w/openers. Wonderful floor plan with natural lighting. You will fall in love with this home. Contact listing agent today for private showing home is listed for sale and for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 413 Wessex Drive have any available units?
413 Wessex Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chesapeake, VA.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 Wessex Drive have?
Some of 413 Wessex Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Wessex Drive currently offering any rent specials?
413 Wessex Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Wessex Drive pet-friendly?
No, 413 Wessex Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesapeake.
Does 413 Wessex Drive offer parking?
Yes, 413 Wessex Drive does offer parking.
Does 413 Wessex Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Wessex Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Wessex Drive have a pool?
No, 413 Wessex Drive does not have a pool.
Does 413 Wessex Drive have accessible units?
No, 413 Wessex Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Wessex Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Wessex Drive has units with dishwashers.

