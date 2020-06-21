413 Wessex Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous home in sought after Pines of Warrick in Great Bridge. Well maintained with many updates including a beautiful renovated eat in kitchen w/center island, countertops are granite, w/ stainless steel appliances. Large great room with fireplace. Master bedroom extremely large w/walk in closet. 1st floor laundry. All appliances to convey. Screen in back porch great for entertaining, workshop shed, 2 car garage w/openers. Wonderful floor plan with natural lighting. You will fall in love with this home. Contact listing agent today for private showing home is listed for sale and for rent.