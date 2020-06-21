413 Wessex Drive.

Amenities
Gorgeous home in sought after Pines of Warrick in Great Bridge. Well maintained with many updates including a beautiful renovated eat in kitchen w/center island, countertops are granite, w/ stainless steel appliances. Large great room with fireplace. Master bedroom extremely large w/walk in closet. 1st floor laundry. All appliances to convey. Screen in back porch great for entertaining, workshop shed, 2 car garage w/openers. Wonderful floor plan with natural lighting. You will fall in love with this home. Contact listing agent today for private showing home is listed for sale and for rent.