304 Amherst Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This townhouse is clean, well kept and located near Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, shopping and major interstates. Recently remodeled, this property is equipped with refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, disposal and a washer and dryer hook up. The cozy eat in kitchen has an open layout into the formal dining room and living room. The master bedroom has plenty of closet space and its own bathroom. It also has beautiful bay windows, a backyard patio area for entertaining. Don't miss this one!! Schedule your Self Showing on our Website Today!!



Schools as follows: B.M. Williams (k-5), Crestwood Middle School (6-8), Oscar Smith High School (9-12)