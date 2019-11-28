All apartments in Chesapeake
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

304 Amherst Court

304 Amherst Court · (757) 541-2839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

304 Amherst Court, Chesapeake, VA 23320
Greenbrier West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1570 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This townhouse is clean, well kept and located near Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, shopping and major interstates. Recently remodeled, this property is equipped with refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, disposal and a washer and dryer hook up. The cozy eat in kitchen has an open layout into the formal dining room and living room. The master bedroom has plenty of closet space and its own bathroom. It also has beautiful bay windows, a backyard patio area for entertaining. Don't miss this one!! Schedule your Self Showing on our Website Today!!

Schools as follows: B.M. Williams (k-5), Crestwood Middle School (6-8), Oscar Smith High School (9-12)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Amherst Court have any available units?
304 Amherst Court has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 Amherst Court have?
Some of 304 Amherst Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Amherst Court currently offering any rent specials?
304 Amherst Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Amherst Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 Amherst Court is pet friendly.
Does 304 Amherst Court offer parking?
No, 304 Amherst Court does not offer parking.
Does 304 Amherst Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Amherst Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Amherst Court have a pool?
No, 304 Amherst Court does not have a pool.
Does 304 Amherst Court have accessible units?
No, 304 Amherst Court does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Amherst Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Amherst Court has units with dishwashers.
