Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2647 Twin Cedar Trail

2647 Twin Cedar Trail · (757) 578-7200 ext. 514
Location

2647 Twin Cedar Trail, Chesapeake, VA 23323
Deep Creek South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2647 Twin Cedar Trail · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2369 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
2647 Twin Cedar Trail, Chesapeake - Available 6/5 - Gorgeous single family home in an established neighborhood. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, spacious dining room, and living room/office area with french doors that can be closed for privacy. There is a updated kitchen with a gas range, built in microwave and breakfast nook overlooking the backyard. Spacious bedrooms located on the second floor to include updated hall bathroom. The master bedroom has an en suite with a large tub and separate shower. The back yard has a large deck to enjoy the outdoors year around.The hot tub in the back isn't functional. The home allows cats and small dogs only fees apply per pet.

For more information or to get an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-578-7200. Please call Tameka Sims at 757-652-5178 to schedule a viewing and make this your home today.

(RLNE4195933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2647 Twin Cedar Trail have any available units?
2647 Twin Cedar Trail has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 2647 Twin Cedar Trail have?
Some of 2647 Twin Cedar Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2647 Twin Cedar Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2647 Twin Cedar Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2647 Twin Cedar Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2647 Twin Cedar Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2647 Twin Cedar Trail offer parking?
No, 2647 Twin Cedar Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2647 Twin Cedar Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2647 Twin Cedar Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2647 Twin Cedar Trail have a pool?
No, 2647 Twin Cedar Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2647 Twin Cedar Trail have accessible units?
No, 2647 Twin Cedar Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2647 Twin Cedar Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2647 Twin Cedar Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
