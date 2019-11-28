Amenities

2647 Twin Cedar Trail, Chesapeake - Available 6/5 - Gorgeous single family home in an established neighborhood. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, spacious dining room, and living room/office area with french doors that can be closed for privacy. There is a updated kitchen with a gas range, built in microwave and breakfast nook overlooking the backyard. Spacious bedrooms located on the second floor to include updated hall bathroom. The master bedroom has an en suite with a large tub and separate shower. The back yard has a large deck to enjoy the outdoors year around.The hot tub in the back isn't functional. The home allows cats and small dogs only fees apply per pet.



For more information or to get an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-578-7200. Please call Tameka Sims at 757-652-5178 to schedule a viewing and make this your home today.



(RLNE4195933)