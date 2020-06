Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

2 bed / 2.5 bath condo in Western Branch -view of lake - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in Western Branch. Enjoy a view of the lake from your private patio. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen and large pantry. Luxury master suite with sitting area. Water/trash/sewer included in rent and community pool access. This one won't last! Pets welcome at owner discretion.



(RLNE5769905)