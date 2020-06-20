2439 Leytonstone Drive

Amenities

This two story beauty will not be avaiable long. Built in 2013 this Condo resides in the Kings Pointe Community. The home is amazing in size and feels like a single family home environment. You will be amazed when you walk into this large living room, office, dining room, kitchen and half bath off the main level. The upstairs is just as spacious with 2 very large bedrooms with large closets in each room. In the hallway you will find the laundry area and then on to the grand master suite with its full bathroom room and huge walk in closet. This stunning home is a must see! Come and book your appointment today! $60 per adult applicant. Lease prep fee of $150.00 due at lease signing. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr. maintenance call service, and much more! Home is not section 8 approved.