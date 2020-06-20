All apartments in Chesapeake
Last updated May 28 2020 at 5:27 PM

2439 Leytonstone Drive

2439 Leytonstone Drive · (757) 319-3583
Location

2439 Leytonstone Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23321
Western Branch North

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1727 sqft

Amenities

walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
pool
This two story beauty will not be avaiable long. Built in 2013 this Condo resides in the Kings Pointe Community. The home is amazing in size and feels like a single family home environment. You will be amazed when you walk into this large living room, office, dining room, kitchen and half bath off the main level. The upstairs is just as spacious with 2 very large bedrooms with large closets in each room. In the hallway you will find the laundry area and then on to the grand master suite with its full bathroom room and huge walk in closet. This stunning home is a must see! Come and book your appointment today! $60 per adult applicant. Lease prep fee of $150.00 due at lease signing. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr. maintenance call service, and much more! Home is not section 8 approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2439 Leytonstone Drive have any available units?
2439 Leytonstone Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
Is 2439 Leytonstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2439 Leytonstone Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2439 Leytonstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2439 Leytonstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesapeake.
Does 2439 Leytonstone Drive offer parking?
No, 2439 Leytonstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2439 Leytonstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2439 Leytonstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2439 Leytonstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2439 Leytonstone Drive has a pool.
Does 2439 Leytonstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 2439 Leytonstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2439 Leytonstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2439 Leytonstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2439 Leytonstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2439 Leytonstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
