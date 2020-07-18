All apartments in Chesapeake
Location

2200 Engle Ave, Chesapeake, VA 23320
Norfolk Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
Dream home built in 2018. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, custom soft close cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Open living room with gas fireplace. Spacious master bedroom has trey ceilings, walk in closet, and attached full bath. Granite counter tops in each bathroom with soft close vanity draws. Large upstairs laundry room and plenty of storage. Pets welcome with screening and one time pet fee per pet between $250-$350. Apply online at renterswarehouse. com $60 per adult applicant. Lease prep fee of $150.00 and deposit due at lease signing. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2200 Engle Avenue have any available units?
2200 Engle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chesapeake, VA.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Engle Avenue have?
Some of 2200 Engle Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Engle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Engle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Engle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 Engle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2200 Engle Avenue offer parking?
No, 2200 Engle Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2200 Engle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Engle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Engle Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2200 Engle Avenue has a pool.
Does 2200 Engle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2200 Engle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Engle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 Engle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

