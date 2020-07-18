2200 Engle Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance

Dream home built in 2018. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, custom soft close cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Open living room with gas fireplace. Spacious master bedroom has trey ceilings, walk in closet, and attached full bath. Granite counter tops in each bathroom with soft close vanity draws. Large upstairs laundry room and plenty of storage. Pets welcome with screening and one time pet fee per pet between $250-$350. Apply online at renterswarehouse. com $60 per adult applicant. Lease prep fee of $150.00 and deposit due at lease signing. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more.