1505 Vinsa Court

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Amazing water view with lake access from this stately 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3000+ square foot home in move-in condition.

Sunny updated kitchen with large pantry, breakfast bar, granite counters, and updated appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors

throughout the downstairs living and dining areas and up the stairs to all bedrooms. Easy-care porcelain tile in the kitchen,

laundry and baths. All bedrooms have plenty of closet space and the master suite is spacious with relaxing soaking tub and

walk in closet. Convenient upstairs laundry. Relax on the back patio or fish from your backyard. Convenient to shopping,

restaurants, highway access, military bases, recreation and more! Available now. Call or text to schedule your showing today - this

gem will not last!