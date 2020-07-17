All apartments in Chesapeake
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1505 Vinsa Court

1505 Vinsa Court · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Vinsa Court, Chesapeake, VA 23320
Greenbrier East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing water view with lake access from this stately 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3000+ square foot home in move-in condition.
Sunny updated kitchen with large pantry, breakfast bar, granite counters, and updated appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors
throughout the downstairs living and dining areas and up the stairs to all bedrooms. Easy-care porcelain tile in the kitchen,
laundry and baths. All bedrooms have plenty of closet space and the master suite is spacious with relaxing soaking tub and
walk in closet. Convenient upstairs laundry. Relax on the back patio or fish from your backyard. Convenient to shopping,
restaurants, highway access, military bases, recreation and more! Available now. Call or text to schedule your showing today - this
gem will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Vinsa Court have any available units?
1505 Vinsa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chesapeake, VA.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 Vinsa Court have?
Some of 1505 Vinsa Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Vinsa Court currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Vinsa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Vinsa Court pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Vinsa Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesapeake.
Does 1505 Vinsa Court offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Vinsa Court offers parking.
Does 1505 Vinsa Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1505 Vinsa Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Vinsa Court have a pool?
No, 1505 Vinsa Court does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Vinsa Court have accessible units?
No, 1505 Vinsa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Vinsa Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Vinsa Court has units with dishwashers.
