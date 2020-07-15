All apartments in Chesapeake
1135 Commerce Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

1135 Commerce Avenue

1135 Commerce Avenue · (757) 578-7200 ext. 514
Location

1135 Commerce Avenue, Chesapeake, VA 23324
South Norfolk

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1135 Commerce Avenue · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1135 Commerce Avenue, Chesapeake - Available NOW - Two bedroom one bath duplex located in Chesapeake. This unit is available now and ready for you to move in. This unit has a large spacious kitchen that is connected to the living room. There is driveway and street parking available. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, and interstate access. Please call Heather Williams to view and make this home yours today. 757-740-8005

For more information, to schedule a showing, or to get an application, please visit www.century21nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-578-7200.

(RLNE4450403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Commerce Avenue have any available units?
1135 Commerce Avenue has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
Is 1135 Commerce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Commerce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Commerce Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135 Commerce Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1135 Commerce Avenue offer parking?
No, 1135 Commerce Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1135 Commerce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 Commerce Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Commerce Avenue have a pool?
No, 1135 Commerce Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1135 Commerce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1135 Commerce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Commerce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 Commerce Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1135 Commerce Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1135 Commerce Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
