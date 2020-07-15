Amenities

pet friendly

1135 Commerce Avenue, Chesapeake - Available NOW - Two bedroom one bath duplex located in Chesapeake. This unit is available now and ready for you to move in. This unit has a large spacious kitchen that is connected to the living room. There is driveway and street parking available. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, and interstate access. Please call Heather Williams to view and make this home yours today. 757-740-8005



For more information, to schedule a showing, or to get an application, please visit www.century21nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-578-7200.



(RLNE4450403)